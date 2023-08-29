Shooting Inside University of North Carolina; One Faculty Member Killed

Shooting Inside University of North Carolina | Representational Pic

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill sent out an alert on Monday afternoon warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urged people to go inside and avoid windows. The cops in this case, arrested the suspect over three hours after the initial reports of shots fired came in from Caudill Labs, officials said at a news conference. Charges were pending, and the suspect was not immediately identified.

University officials also did not immediately identify the staffer who was killed and said it was too soon to offer a possible motive.

Emergency sirens sounded about two minutes after a 911 caller reported gunfire around 1 p.m. at the laboratory in the heart of the flagship campus, UNC Police Chief Brian James said.

Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence on campus. Classes started last week at the state's flagship university.

“This loss is devastating, and the shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted in our campus community,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

Students and faculty barricaded themselves in dorm rooms, offices and classrooms until the lockdown was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Adrian Lanier, a sophomore computer science major, told The Associated Press that he and others sat against a wall in a gym, trying to stay as far away as possible from doors and windows as rumors spread.

“No one really felt safe enough to leave. I didn’t,” Lanier said.