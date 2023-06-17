 US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUS Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

"I promise. All right? God save the Queen, man," he signs off.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
article-image

In his recent speech addressing the Safer Communities Summit, Joe Biden made a remark that left people confused as the US President said "God save the Queen..." For those knowing Queen Elizabeth II passed away last year, the statement made in June 2023 seemed to be a blabbing moment of the bureaucrat that was caught on camera.

WATCH VIDEO

While ending his speech about gun safety in the nation, he said, "I'm going to ask The White House photographer to come up...I'm going to stand in front of each section. I really mean it. And, I really mean it. If you could see the camera, they can see you. And, it's the least consequential part of this whole meeting for you."

"I promise. All right? God save the Queen, man," he signs off.

Take a look at the entire video

Details from the summit

On Friday (local time), Biden urged tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre. The decision came observing the one-year anniversary of the first significant piece of federal firearms legislation in nearly three decades. He was seen declaring it was only an "important first step."

"You have to take action. You have to move. You have to do something." "If this Congress refuses to act, we need a new Congress." Biden applauded the crowd at a gun safety summit in Connecticut - full of survivors of gun violence and family members of victims - for turning "your pain into purpose" and vowed not to let up on his advocacy for tougher laws.

He spoke on the anniversary of last year's legislation that tightened gun access, signed a few weeks after a gunman took the lives of 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. A decade earlier, 26 children and staff were killed in the Sandy Hook school massacre less than an hour's drive from Hartford.

Last year's law toughened background checks for the youngest gun buyers, sought to keep firearms from domestic violence offenders and aimed to help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier to take weapons away from people judged to be dangerous.

(With agency inputs)

Read Also
US: Joe Biden renews call for gun safety measures after Texas shooting
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

US Gun Safety Speech: President Joe Biden Signs Off Saying 'God Save The Queen, Man' (Viral Video)

Shocking Video: UP Man Collapses And Dies While Dancing At Wedding, Others Continue To Have Fun...

Shocking Video: UP Man Collapses And Dies While Dancing At Wedding, Others Continue To Have Fun...

'Hey Guys, Dekho Kedarnath Mandir...': Young Boy Vlogging From Uttarakhand's Divine Destination Goes...

'Hey Guys, Dekho Kedarnath Mandir...': Young Boy Vlogging From Uttarakhand's Divine Destination Goes...

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable

5 Father's Day Memes That Every Child Will Find Relatable

Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever

Not Elon Musk Or Ambani, THIS Man Is The World's Richest Businessman Ever