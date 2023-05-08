US: Joe Biden renews call for gun safety measures after Texas shooting

US President Joe Biden | Twitter Image

President Joe Biden has called for a national ban on assault weapons and other gun safety measures in response to the latest mass shooting in the US. This came after eight people were murdered at a Texas shopping mall on Saturday.

The shooter, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was killed by a police officer who responded to the incident. Seven people were pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospital. Three people are in critical surgery and four are stable.

Biden ordered the US flags to be lowered to half-staff in respect for the victims and reiterated his call for lawmakers to take action against gun violence. He demanded universal background checks for gun purchases and an end to legal immunity for manufacturers whose weapons are used in attacks.

Texas Governor refuses to be drawn on gun restriction

In response to calls for gun safety legislation following the latest mass shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refused to comment on restricting guns as an answer. He said that the long-term solution was to address mental health issues, including increased anger and violence in America.

The latest shooting occurred at Allen Premium Outlets, which is 35 miles north of Dallas. Authorities believe that the shooter acted alone and was quickly neutralized by police. However, this shooting is only the latest in a series of deadly gun violence incidents in the US this year. As of this writing, there have been 199 mass shootings in the US in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Gun violence epidemic

The US has the highest rate of gun deaths of any developed country, with 49,000 reported in 2021. Biden criticized his political opponents for their lack of action in addressing the issue. He said that too many families have empty chairs at their dinner tables and that tweeted thoughts and prayers are not enough.

Steven Spainhouer, a former police officer who rushed to the scene, described the horror he faced when he performed CPR on victims before emergency responders arrived. He said it was "unfathomable" to see the carnage. This latest shooting highlights the need for comprehensive gun safety measures to address the epidemic of gun violence in the US.