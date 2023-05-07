US: 9 dead, 7 injured in shooting at Texas shopping mall; gunman neutralised |

A gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, killing nine people and injuring at least seven others, some of whom are reported to be children. The shooting occurred on May 7, 2023, and eyewitnesses reported the man firing indiscriminately at passers-by. Hundreds of people were evacuated from the mall as police responded to the shooting.

Police shoot the gunman dead

Police arrived at the scene and shot the gunman dead reported BBC. They believe he acted alone in carrying out the shooting. The motive for the attack is not yet known, and authorities have not released any details about the identity of the gunman.

Texas Governor offers assistance

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting an "unspeakable tragedy" and offered any assistance the state could provide to local authorities. The shooting is just the latest incident in a long line of mass shootings in the US.

Eyewitness accounts of the shooting

Eyewitnesses described the chaos and horror they experienced during the shooting. Fontayne Payton, who was shopping at H&M when the shooting began, said he heard gunshots through his headphones. When he was allowed to leave the mall, he saw bodies outside, some of which he believed to be children. Payton said it "broke him" to see the aftermath of the shooting.

Mass shootings in the US

The shooting in Allen is just one of at least 198 mass shootings that have occurred in the US so far this year. The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are killed or wounded. Earlier this week, a man in Texas was arrested for shooting and killing five of his neighbors, including a nine-year-old boy.

Another incident reported recently

A shooting incident occurred at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, during a Cinco de Mayo party on Friday night, leaving one person dead and at least six others injured.

Police Captain Ryan LeMaire confirmed in a news release that seven people were shot, and the surviving victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, although their injuries are yet to be disclosed.

The deceased has been identified as Chase Harmon, a 19-year-old resident of Pascagoula.