US: Deadly shooting at Ocean Springs Party in Mississippi leaves teen dead, 6 injured

A shooting incident occurred at The Scratch Kitchen in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, during a Cinco de Mayo party on Friday night, leaving one person dead and at least six others injured.

Police Captain Ryan LeMaire confirmed in a news release that seven people were shot, and the surviving victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, although their injuries are yet to be disclosed.

The deceased has been identified as Chase Harmon, a 19-year-old resident of Pascagoula.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made, but LeMaire stated that investigations are ongoing and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact the Ocean Springs Police Department, Associated Press reported.

The owner of The Scratch Kitchen, Brittany Alexander, informed the Sun Herald that approximately 200 people were present at the restaurant when the shooting occurred, and the perpetrator was not a customer.

The shooter reportedly ran past employees conducting security checks at the patio entrance without obtaining an arm band or any other identification.

Ocean Springs is located about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Biloxi, Mississippi.