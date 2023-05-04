US: 1 dead, 4 injured in shooting inside Atlanta building; visuals surface

Picture of suspect released by authorities | Twitter

Atlanta: A person died and at least four others were injured on Wednesday in a shooting in a Midtown Atlanta building, AP reported.

The Atlanta police said that there were no additional firing since the initial incident that unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets, a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Police release picture of suspect

The police is actively searching for the suspect and no arrests have been made so far in the incident, which acc to the police information is still active. The injured have been admitted to hospital.

The incident comes amid continuous reports of gun violence and mass shooting reported this year. The police have release a picture of the shooter as well. They say he is armed and wearing a mask and has a bag.

Dozens of police and fire vehicles were gathered along West Peachtree Street, as officers with assault-style rifles, helmets and vests continued to arrive more than an hour after the shooting.

Many officers clustered outside the front entrance of a Northside Medical building. Multiple helicopters hovered overhead while police tried to keep traffic moving on nearby streets. Construction workers watched from the nearest corner in the Midtown neighbourhood where many new high-rises are being built.

