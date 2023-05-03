Serbia: 8 students, guard killed in school shooting by teen in Belgrade

Police officers escort a minor, a seventh grade student who is suspected of firing several shots at a school in the capital Belgrade on May 3, 2023 | AFP

A teenage boy opened fire in a school in central Belgrade Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured.

The statement said the shooter was a student at the school and was born in 2009.

Police received a call about the shooting in the Vladislav Ribnikar primary school around 8:40 a.m., they said in a statement.

Suspect is a seventh grade student

The suspect, a seventh grade student, was arrested, police said. The statement added that the boy apparently fired several shots from his father's gun at other students and the school guard.

Local media footage from the scene showed commotion outside the school as police removed the suspect, whose head was covered as officers led him to a car parked in the street.

Mass shootings in Serbia are extremely rare. Experts, however, have repeatedly warned of the number of weapons left over in the country after the wars of the 1990s.

(With PTI inputs)