 US: 17-year-old allegedly shoots two staffers at Colorado school
As per media reports, the teenage boy was being patted down as part of a search for weapons when he produced a handgun and began shooting.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Civilians have been asked to not approach the suspected student. | Twitter/ @DenverPolice

Mumbai: A 17-year-old high school boy fled the scene after allegedly shooting two staff members at the East High School in Denver on Wednesday morning, say police officials.

As per media reports, the teenage boy was being patted down as part of a search for weapons when he took out a handgun and began shooting.

Two adult males, who were the school administrators, were found with gunshot wounds when the police officials arrived on the scene, stated a report by AFP. One of the two victims was critically injured while both were rushed to the hospital, state reports.

The suspect, who was identified as Austin Lyle, fled the scene in a car that was later located southwest of Denver, as per media reports.

The police reportedly warned the citizens that Austin was armed and could pose a threat to their lives. Civilians have been asked to not approach the suspected student.

article-image

