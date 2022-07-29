Student killed after collision between school bus, truck in Punjab

Representational image | FPJ

Hoshiarpur: One school student died in an accident that occurred after a collision between the St. Paul's Convent School bus and a truck in Dasuha town of Hoshiarpur, on Friday.



Around 13 students were injured during the accident out of which two to three were critically injured.



There was a crash between a school bus carrying 40 students and a truck after which the school bus lost control and hit the divider on the road.



After the accident, the injured students were rushed to the Children's Civil Hospital in Dasuha for treatment.



More information is expected.