Haryana: 4 year old kindergarten student dies after run over by his school van in Gurugram

4 year old kindergarten student died after he was run over by his school van while he was getting off near his house in Shikohpur, Gurugram, reported ANI.

A case has been registered by Police, said Rajendra, SHO, of Kherki Daula.

However family raised allegations against hospital for negligence in treatment, added SHO.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST