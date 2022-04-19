e-Paper Get App
Haryana: 4 year old kindergarten student dies after run over by his school van in Gurugram

A case has been registered by Police, said Rajendra, SHO, of Kherki Daula.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

Representative Photo | File Photo
4 year old kindergarten student died after he was run over by his school van while he was getting off near his house in Shikohpur, Gurugram, reported ANI.

However family raised allegations against hospital for negligence in treatment, added SHO.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:51 PM IST