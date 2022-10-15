Student found dead in Assam, CM says 'deeply pained'

Faizan Ahmed, 23, a third-year mechanical engineering student | Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sharma

Assam: Following the death of an Assam student who was found dead in a hostel room on Friday, the Chief Minister of the state has expressed pain over the incident.

The deceased identified as Faizan Ahmed, 23, a third-year mechanical engineering student of IIT Kharagpur, was found dead by the police who had been called after a foul smell began emanating from the closed room in the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall.

The victim is a resident of Assam's Tinsukia whose body has been sent post-mortem. Police have taken up the investigations and all angles are being looked into.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Bisawa Sharma in a tweet said that he is deeply pained and expressed his condolences to the deceased's family.

“Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Sharma tweeted.