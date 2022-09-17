Assam: IIT Guwahati student dies by suicide; police probe underway

Trigger warning: Mention of suicide
A student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati allegedly died by suicide in their hostel room on Friday night, stated reports. The deceased was identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore.
According to the reports, Premkishore was enrolled in a B-Tech course at the government-run institute.
The reports stated that why did he resort to suicide is yet to be ascertained. The Kerala native was found dead in his room. Reportedly, no suicide note was found in his room.
According to a report in local news website, Amingaon police reached on the scene shortlt after and recovered his mortal remains for an autopsy.
The reason for him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
Further investigation is underway.
