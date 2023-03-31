Step-by-step 'parental guide' for a student's successful study abroad journey

Representational image |

As a parent, it's important to remember that your child's college journey is ultimately about them, not about you. While it's natural to want the best for your child and to be involved in their decision-making process, it's important to give them the space and support they need to make their own choices. One way to do this is by encouraging your child to take ownership of their college applications. Instead of taking charge and making all the decisions for them, parents should ask what their goals are and how they can best support students. This will not only help your child feel more empowered, but it will also ensure that they are applying to schools that align with their interests and values.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is the need to balance high expectations with realistic goals. While it's great to encourage your child to aim high, parents must be realistic about their abilities and help them set achievable goals. This can be done by working with them to create a study schedule, setting milestones for progress, and celebrating achievements along the way.

The college application process can be stressful for both parents and students alike. Try to approach the process with a positive and supportive attitude, and don't be afraid to ask for help when you need it. Whether it's reaching out to mentors or seeking guidance from a school counsellor, there are resources available to help you navigate this journey with your child.

To bridge the gap between parents' and students' expectations, it's important to establish clear and regular communication. Regular meetings and discussions can help to understand the child’s mind and then be able to talk to the parents separately. It’s important to have enough knowledge about the process, outcomes, and the ability to be flexible to offer a solution that truly works for both the student and the parents.

A few important pointers that parents should know:

1. Be patient with your child during the college application process. This is a big decision and it's important to give them time to figure out what they want.

2. Encourage your child to explore a variety of schools and programmes. Don't limit them to just one or two options.

3. Help your child understand the financial implications of their college choices. Ensure they understand the tuition, room and board, and other expenses.

4. Consider hiring a college consultant to help your child navigate the process. They can provide expert guidance and support throughout the journey.

5. Emphasise the importance of staying organised throughout the process. Encourage your child to keep track of deadlines, requirements, and other important information.

6. Help your child prepare for college entrance exams like the SAT or ACT. This may involve hiring a tutor or enrolling in a prep course.

7. Encourage your child to get involved in extracurricular activities that align with their interests and goals. This can help them stand out on college admissions committees.

8. Remind your child that rejection is a normal part of the college application process. Encourage them to stay positive and keep working towards their goals.

9. Emphasise the importance of time management throughout the college application process. Encourage your child to prioritise their responsibilities and stay on top of deadlines.

10. Help your child understand the importance of fit when choosing a college or program. They should consider factors like location, size, and culture when making their decision.

11. Be honest with your child about your financial situation and how it may impact their college choices.

The author is Co-founder - OnCourse Vantage, an overseas education consultancy in Mumbai.