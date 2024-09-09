 Staff Selection Commission CGL Exam 2024 To Begin Today, Check Important Guidelines & Dress Code To Follow
Staff Selection Commission CGL Exam 2024 To Begin Today, Check Important Guidelines & Dress Code To Follow

The exam will fill 17,727 vacancies, with document verification post-results. Minimum passing marks are 30% for unreserved, 25% for OBC/EWS, and 20% for other categories.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Representative Image

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I Examination 2024 will commence today, conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The exam will run until September 26.

Applications opened on June 24 and closed on July 27, with a correction window from August 10 to August 11. The recruitment aims to fill 17,727 vacancies. Document verification will follow the final results' declaration by the respective user departments.

Minimum passing marks are set at 30% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20% for all other categories. Maximum allowable error rates are 20% for unreserved candidates, 25% for OBC and EWS candidates, and 30% for other categories. The Tier II examination is tentatively scheduled for December 2024.

Successful candidates will be appointed to Group 'B' and Group 'C' positions across ministries, departments, and organizations of the Government of India, including various constitutional, statutory bodies, and tribunals. Post allocation will be based on merit and preference, as stated in the examination notice.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Documents To Bring

Candidates must present the SSC CGL Admit Card, which serves as the entry pass, with a clear printout showing their photo and signature.

Bring both the original and a photocopy of a government-issued ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, or College ID).

An extra passport-sized photo (matching the one on your admit card) is required for verification at the exam center.

SSC CGL Exam 2024: Exam Day Instructions

Arrive at the exam center well before the time listed on your admit card for security checks and to get familiar with the environment.

Wear comfortable clothing that meets the exam center’s dress code. Avoid jewelry or clothes with elaborate embroidery or pockets to prevent delays during security checks.

