 SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 39,000 Positions; Check Details Here
Candidates must have passed their 10th class or matriculation test from an accredited board or university before the deadline of January 1, 2025, in order to be eligible to apply for the exam.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 39,000 Positions; Check Details Here | Representational image

Registration for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 opened on September 5, 2024, according to the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can locate the direct link on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in to apply for the available positions. The deadline for registering is October 14, 2024. October 15, 2024 is the deadline for online fee payments. Starting on November 5 and ending on November 7, 2024, is when the rectification window will be open. It is anticipated that the computer-based test will take place in January or February of 2025.

Available Positions:

Up to 39,481 positions will be filled during the hiring process. The shortlisted candidates will be hired as general duty constables in the Border Security Force (BSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), Sepoys in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF).

-BSF: 15654 posts

-CISF: 7145 posts

-CRPF: 11541 posts

-SSB: 819 posts

-ITBP: 3017 posts

-AR: 1248 posts

-SSF: 35 posts

-NCB: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed their 10th class or matriculation test from an accredited board or university before the deadline of January 1, 2025, in order to be eligible to apply for the exam. A candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2025.

Application Fees

There is a ₹100/-application fee. Candidates who are female, eligible for reservation, or members of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), or Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are not required to pay a fee.

How to apply?

-Go to ssc.gov.in to see the official SSC website.
-Select the 'Apply Online' tab from the webpage.
-In the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, click the apply option for "Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy."
-Select "Register Now," enter your information, and create a login.
-Enter your registration number and password to log in now.
-Complete the application form with the necessary information.
-Submit the paperwork and cover the application cost.
-Download the confirmation sheet and submit the application.

