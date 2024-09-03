ISRO Offers Free One Day Online Course For Students With Certificates, Apply NOW!

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

A free one-day online course on the hazards of the Himalayan cryospheric layer has been announced by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). In addition, after fulfilling the criteria of the course, participants will receive a certificate. Students can participate with a desktop computer, laptop, or other appropriate gadgets that have speakers, a microphone, and a camera.

What is the course about?

The purpose of this course is to familiarise learners with important topics about climate change and how it affects the Himalayan glaciers.



The significance of the Himalayan cryosphere will be discussed throughout the course, along with the ways that glaciers, snow cover, and river basins are being impacted by climate change. The course will cover the following topics: permafrost melting, landform dynamics, snow cover dynamics, debris flow, glacier dangers, and glacier dynamics and glacial lakes.

The creation of new glacial lakes, which present hazards like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), and the growing problem of permafrost melting will be covered for participants.



How to apply?

Students may sign up directly with their local nodal centres or on their own. Although individual registrations are authorised immediately, those who register through nodal centres require approval from the centre coordinator.

Interested candidates can register for the course here.

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates who wish to take the course should be Indian citizens enrolled in a final-year undergraduate program or a postgraduate program (of any year). To be eligible for a certificate, participants must attend at least 70% of each session. The certificate may be downloaded from the ISRO Learning Management System (LMS).

Those who commit to the course for at least 70% of the hours in each session will receive a "Course Participation" certificate. The ISRO LMS will offer the opportunity to download the certificate of course participation.