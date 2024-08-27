 ISRO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For Medical Officer (ENT), Check Eligibility & Other Details
ISRO Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For Medical Officer (ENT), Check Eligibility & Other Details

The application fee is Rs. 250, and the selection process involves an interview. The last date to apply is September 6, 2024.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
ISRO Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

The Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota (SDSC SHAR), a lead center of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has announced a vacancy for the position of Medical Officer 'SD' (ENT). The center is looking for a qualified candidate to fill this role, with a focus on providing medical support to its employees and their families.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this position, candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized medical council, along with a postgraduate degree in ENT or a related field.

Additionally, they must have at least three to five years of surgical experience. There is no upper age limit for this position.

article-image

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online through the ISRO website: Link here.

They must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 250, although candidates from SC/ST, women, PWBD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempt from paying this fee. The application fee can be paid online through debit card or internet banking.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in an interview. Those who score at least 60% in the interview will be considered for appointment based on their merit.

Important Dates

The online application process starts on August 17, 2024, and ends on September 6, 2024. The last date for fee payment is September 7, 2024.

The selected candidate will be paid at Level 11 in the Pay Matrix as per CCS Rules, 2016.

Vacancy Details

There is only one vacancy for the position of Medical Officer 'SD' (ENT).

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in this position should apply online through the ISRO website before the last date.

Official link here

