ISRO Jobs 2024: Apply Now For 30 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

ISRO | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced 30 vacancies at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The posts include Welder, Fitter, Mechanical, Electrical, Turner, Machinist, Heavy Vehicle Driver, Cook, Light Vehicle Driver, Mechanic Auto Electrical and Electronics, and Electronic Mechanic.

Eligible candidates can apply through the ISRO website ((link unavailable)) from August 27 to September 10. The selected candidates can earn up to Rs 1,42,000 depending on the post and qualifications.

To apply, follow these steps:

1. Register on the ISRO website with basic information.

2. Access the application form with your registered ID and password.

3. Fill out the application form with required details.

4. Upload necessary documents.

5. Pay the application fee.

6. Review and submit the application form.

Age and Educational Qualifications:

- Minimum age: 18 years

- Maximum age: 35 years

For the Mechanical post, the candidate should have a three-year Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with first class. The candidates should have passed SSLC/SSC in Welder Trade from NCVT.

Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’- Candidates should have passed class 10 or a similar exam from any recognized board or institute. The candidate should have 5 years of experience, out of which at least 3 years should be as a heavy vehicle driver and the remaining period should have experience driving light motor vehicles. They should also have an HVD licence and Public Service Badge.

Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’- Candidates should have a matric pass.The candidate should have 3 years of experience as a light vehicle driver. Candidates should have a valid LVD licence.

Cook- Candidates should have passed SSLC/SSC. Must have 5 years experience in a similar capacity (as Cook) in a well-established Hotel/Canteen.

For the post of Mechanist, Fitter, Electronic Mechanic and Turner, the candidate must have passed Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

For detailed eligibility criteria and application instructions, visit the ISRO website.