SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For CGL 2025 Candidates Facing System Errors

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that candidates who experienced technical issues while taking the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier I will get a chance to appear for the test again. The ongoing examination, starting from September 12 and ending on September 26, is one of India's biggest competitive exams, attracting lakhs of candidates for Group B and C government jobs.

Candidate Feedback Portal Highlights Issues

With the release of a specific Feedback Portal on SSC's website (ssc.gov.in), the Commission has received almost 10,000 responses from candidates in relation to different facets of the exam. Of these, nearly 2,000 candidates have complained of technical interruptions, such as frequent system restarts and other test-related computer issues, according to the notification.

Re-Examination for Impacted Candidates

The SSC is carefully examining every grievance through its Regional Offices. Where claims are verified as genuine, the Commission has decided to allow re-examination for affected candidates, to be conducted on or before September 26, 2025.

All the candidates are instructed to keep looking at the SSC website and their candidate portal periodically for any updates regarding re-exams, timings, and other directions. The Commission assured candidates that utmost caution is being taken to provide a level playing field to those affected by technical snags.

Read Also SSC Warns Against Malpractices In CGL 2025 Exam, Digital Surveillance Tightened

SSC Detects Remote Hacking Attempts During CGL 2025, Warns of Strict Action

The SSC has recently reported finding remote hacking attempts in the ongoing Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 and has issued a notice of strong action against the involved individuals.

In an official notice dated September 17, the Commission stated that it has deployed advanced digital security systems to monitor every candidate’s terminal at all examination centres. These systems detected multiple instances of unauthorised remote access or system takeovers while the exams were being conducted.

SSC underscored that every suspicious activity is under close supervision in real time. Once the investigations are over, the Commission will scrutinise digital evidence and footprints to determine culprits and impose stern disciplinary and legal action against them.