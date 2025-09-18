 SSC Warns Against Malpractices In CGL 2025 Exam, Digital Surveillance Tightened
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has warned candidates against malpractices in the ongoing CGL 2025 exam. Advanced digital surveillance has detected hacking and remote takeover attempts at some centres. SSC said those involved, including complicit centres, will face score cancellation, debarment, and possible criminal action.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Exam 2025 | Official Website

SSC CGL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern advisory cautioning candidates against engaging in malpractices during the current Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2025. The countrywide examination, which commenced from September 12, will continue till September 26, in hundreds of test centres.

Advanced Security Measures in Place

According to SSC, advanced digital surveillance systems have been deployed to monitor every candidate’s terminal in real-time. These technology solutions are meant to capture any suspicious action so as to maintain the sanctity of the examination process. Although the invigilators might not stop a candidate while he takes the test, electronic proof of malpractice will subsequently be employed to take strict action.

Remote Takeover Attempts Detected

SSC found that several cases of attempted "remote takeover" and system hacking were detected at some centres. These acts, identified through online tracks, are being monitored closely by the Commission. The advisory made it clear that such candidates will not just have their scores cancelled but can also be debarred from writing exams in the future and face criminal charges.

Read Also
'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations
article-image

Tough Action Against Centres Too

In a major step, SSC stated that exam centres will also face action if found complicit in such malpractices. This involves launching criminal cases wherever the need arises, exhibiting the Commission's zero-tolerance on exam fraud.

Advisory to Candidates

Reiterating its commitment towards fair and transparent examinations, SSC has again urged candidates to avoid any kind of malpractice. The Commission reiterated that it would strongly deal with any attempt to manipulate the system and protect the interests of genuine aspirants.

The strict warning has been issued as more and more controversy has been surrounding exam irregularities, leaving no doubt that SSC is tightening its cyber monitoring to maintain credibility in one of India's biggest recruitment exams.

