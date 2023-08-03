SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 Additional Results Out At ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 Additional Results OUT | Representational image

Phase-IX/2021 selection Post exam additional results for Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduate & Above level has been released yesterday, August 2. The The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the released the results for candidates on the official website of commission at ssc.nic.in. According to the SSC, a total of 63 additional candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Matriculation level posts.

For Higher Secondary (10+2) level posts 867 additional candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories.

A total of 808 additional candidates are shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny under different categories for Graduate & Above level posts.

Below are the direct links to check SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 Additional Results:

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination (Graduate & above level) additional list

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Matriculation level)

Phase-IX/2021 Selection Post Examination [Higher Secondary (10+2) level)] additional list

The official notification in the website reads, "The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.08.2023 by SPEED POST ONLY."

Steps to check SSC Selection Post Phase-IX/2021 additional results:

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result tab.

Click on the result link.

A pdf will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take the print for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)