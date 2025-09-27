 SSC Releases Provisional Answer Key For Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025; Online Challenges Open Until September 30
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 answer key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Selection Post Phase 13 Exam 2025. Candidates can now view their response sheets and tentative answers on the official SSC website. Online challenges against the answer key can be submitted until September 30, following the newly introduced challenge process.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
SSC Selection Post Phase 13 answer key 2025 | Official Website

SSC Selection Post Phase 13 answer key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the provisional answer key of the Selection Post Phase 13 recruitment exam 2025. Students who took the exam can now verify their response sheets and provisional answer keys on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in using their login information.

Exam Details and Eligibility

The Phase 13/2025 Selection Posts Examination was held for Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2) and Graduation & Above levels on 24th July to 2nd August 2025 and on 29th August 2025 in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode. The recruitment is to fill up posts in different central government departments under SSC's domain.

New Challenge Process Introduced

For this year, SSC has provided a new mode of challenging answer keys. Questions in the examination have been categorised into two types:

Deemed Challenged Questions: These are the questions suo-motu identified by SSC as already in need of a challenge. These do not have to be submitted or paid for by candidates, and the challenge option is disabled.

Challengeable Questions: Challengeable questions that have no discernible error are left open for challenge. Candidates who feel that there is a issue with any question, option, or answer may submit representations online.

Submission Guidelines

Representations against challengeable questions can be submitted between 26th September and 30th September 2025 (6:00 PM) at Rs 50 per question. Representations received after this period will not be considered, and candidates cannot challenge through any other medium.

Important Points for Candidates

The response sheets and tentative answer keys will be available on the portal for viewing by the candidates, but they may not download or print them. After the period specified, these will not be available, and any individual requests after the deadline will not be considered on any grounds.

This move by SSC aims at making the recruitment process transparent and enabling candidates to verify and dispute answers prior to announcing final results.

