SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 7,565 Vacancies; Know Exam Pattern & Selection Process

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The SSC Delhi Police Constable 2025 registration has begun for 7,565 vacancies, with applications open until October 21, 2025. The recruitment process includes a Computer-Based Exam (CBT), Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT), document verification, and a medical exam.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | Official Website

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begun the registration process of Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025, offering 7,565 vacancies. Aspiring candidates can fill out their forms online via the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Registration & Important Dates

The window for applying online opened on September 22, 2025, and will close on October 21, 2025. Online corrections in the application can be made from October 29, 2025, to October 31, 2025. The computer-based test (CBT) will be held in December 2025 or January 2026.

Application start date: 22-09-2025

Submission date: 21-10-2025

Last date for fee payment online: 22-10-2025

Correction window: 29-10-2025 to 31-10-2025

Tentative CBT schedule: Dec 2025 / Jan 2026

Application Fee & Eligibility

Application fee will be ₹100. But women candidates, SC/ST candidates, and eligible Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment. Payment can be done through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay debit cards.

Examination Pattern & Selection Process

The selection process comprises:

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) – 100 objective-type questions (100 marks), distributed as:

-General Knowledge/Current Affairs: 50 Qs, 50 marks

-Reasoning: 25 Qs, 25 marks

-Numerical Ability: 15 Qs, 15 marks

-Computer Fundamentals & Communication: 10 Qs, 10 marks

-Duration: 90 minutes, negative marking of 0.25 per incorrect answer

-Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) – Qualifying in nature

-Document Verification (DV) – Held during PE&MT by Delhi Police

-Medical Examination – Last step prior to inclusion in merit list

Applicants will be shortlisted category-wise for PE&MT/DV on the basis of CBT merit, and approximately 12 times the number of vacancies will be called for the next stage. Final selection will be based on clearing all stages and being eligible.

Language & Instructions

The CBT will be carried out in Hindi and English. The applicants should make sure to read the instructions very carefully, maintain proper documentation, and make fee payment well in advance to avoid disqualification.

