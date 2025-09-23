DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines & Documents Required

DU UG Admissions 2025 | File Image

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has introduced its much-awaited on-the-spot mop-up round for undergraduate admissions, providing a last opportunity to occupy about 7,500 empty seats in various colleges. The process starts today, September 23, 2025, and will be held entirely in physical mode at the DU campus.

Merit-Based Allocation

As per the DU notification, seats will be allocated solely on merit and seat availability. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through an invitation letter sent via email, which will mention the reporting date, reporting time, and reporting venue. Only those with an official invitation letter will be allowed entry to the multipurpose hall.

Tight Rules for Candidates

The university has released a comprehensive advisory to facilitate the process smoothly. Candidates are required to report in person since no representatives would be allowed under any circumstance. Absence from the mop-up round according to schedule will cause automatic loss of the claim for admission. Further, after a seat has been allocated, no upgradation or withdrawals will be entertained.

One of the most important aspects emphasised by DU is the upfront payment of admission fees when seats are being allotted. Those candidates who do not pay online instantly will forfeit their allotted seat, which will be allotted to the next suitable candidate.

Documents Required

Candidates need to bring both original and self-attested copies of important documents such as the invitation letter, CSAS(UG) form, Class X and XII certificates, government ID, and category certificates (if applicable). Failure in documents will result in cancellation of candidature.

Students Advisory

Aspirants are requested to continue checking their emails from time to time for the latest updates, maintain an adequate balance in their accounts to pay the fees, and take the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro to reach Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. DU has made it clear that attendance during the mop-up round does not assure admission, as allotments are merit- and seat availability.