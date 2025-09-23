 DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines & Documents Required
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines & Documents Required

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines & Documents Required

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University has started the on-the-spot mop-up round for filling 7,500 vacant UG seats from September 23, 2025. Candidates must report in person with required documents, as no representatives will be allowed. Admission will be based on merit and immediate fee payment, with no scope for upgrades or withdrawals.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
DU UG Admissions 2025 | File Image

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University (DU) has introduced its much-awaited on-the-spot mop-up round for undergraduate admissions, providing a last opportunity to occupy about 7,500 empty seats in various colleges. The process starts today, September 23, 2025, and will be held entirely in physical mode at the DU campus.

Merit-Based Allocation

As per the DU notification, seats will be allocated solely on merit and seat availability. Shortlisted candidates will be informed through an invitation letter sent via email, which will mention the reporting date, reporting time, and reporting venue. Only those with an official invitation letter will be allowed entry to the multipurpose hall.

Tight Rules for Candidates

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected

The university has released a comprehensive advisory to facilitate the process smoothly. Candidates are required to report in person since no representatives would be allowed under any circumstance. Absence from the mop-up round according to schedule will cause automatic loss of the claim for admission. Further, after a seat has been allocated, no upgradation or withdrawals will be entertained.

One of the most important aspects emphasised by DU is the upfront payment of admission fees when seats are being allotted. Those candidates who do not pay online instantly will forfeit their allotted seat, which will be allotted to the next suitable candidate.

Documents Required

Candidates need to bring both original and self-attested copies of important documents such as the invitation letter, CSAS(UG) form, Class X and XII certificates, government ID, and category certificates (if applicable). Failure in documents will result in cancellation of candidature.

Students Advisory

Aspirants are requested to continue checking their emails from time to time for the latest updates, maintain an adequate balance in their accounts to pay the fees, and take the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro to reach Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station. DU has made it clear that attendance during the mop-up round does not assure admission, as allotments are merit- and seat availability.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines...

DU UG Admissions 2025: Delhi University Begins Mop-Up Round For 7,500 Seats Today; Check Guidelines...

SC Hearing On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Today, Counselling Timeline Awaited

SC Hearing On NEET PG 2025 Transparency Plea Today, Counselling Timeline Awaited

Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium...

Justice For Tanishka: Single Mother Demands Truth Behind Daughter’s Mysterious Death In Presidium...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Maharashtra Govt Plans To Send 51 Students Annually To NASA Under 'Chief Minister Vidyarthi Vigyan...

Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO

Tezpur University Erupts In Protest Over VC’s Remarks On Late Singer Zubeen Garg - VIDEO