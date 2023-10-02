SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At ssc.nic.in

ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will soon declare the results of the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023. Candidates can check their scores on the website ssc.nic.in.

The Computer Based Examination of SSC MTS 2023 was held from September 1 to 14, 2023 at centres across the country. The answer key was issued on September 17 and the window to raise objections ended on September 20. Resuts of the exam are scheduled next.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 1,198 vacancies of MTS and 360 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN.

Details required to check results for SSC MTS result 2023:

Date of birth

Registration number

Steps to check SSC MTS result 2023:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Click on the MTS result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check your result.

