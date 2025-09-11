CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2025 Admit Card Released For PET And PST At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) Admit Card 2025 for the Constable (Driver & DCPO) 2024 recruitment has been made available by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The official CISF recruitment portal, cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in, is now where candidates who enrolled for the recruitment process can download their admission cards.

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: Exam date

PET & PST Start Date: 15 September 2025

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: Step to download admit card

The CISF Constable Driver and DCPO Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded by doing the following:

Step 1: Go to the cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in website.

Step 2: Select the "Admit card for CISF Constable Driver 2025" link.

Step 3: Type in your password and registration ID.

Step 4: To view your admission card, click "Submit."

Step 5: To save the admit card for later use, download and print it.

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate Name – Full name of the applicant

Roll Number – Unique exam identification number

Exam Location & Address – Venue where the test will be conducted

Reporting Time – Time by which candidates must arrive at the test centre

Test Instructions – Guidelines and rules to be followed during the exam

Note: Candidates should carefully read all instructions and reach the exam centre on time.

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: Selection process

Total Vacancies: 1124 candidates

Step 1: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) – Candidates must meet required fitness standards

Step 2: Physical Standard Test (PST) – Measurement of height, weight, and other physical standards

Step 3: Document Verification – Verification of educational and identity documents

Step 4: Trade Test – Assessment of driving skills relevant to the post

Step 5: Written Examination – Final evaluation of knowledge and aptitude

Note: Candidates must clear each stage to proceed to the next

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: About Physical standard test

Biometric registration will be the first step in the physical examination. Initially, candidates will take a trial test. The Proficiency Test will be taken by those who meet the requirements. The Physical Standard Test (PST) will next be administered to the selected individuals. The written exam will only be available to individuals who successfully complete all physical phases.

CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card 2025: Instruction

Identity Verification: Candidates will undergo ID verification before the tests

Assignment of Slots: Groups and time slots for the Physical Measurement Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be assigned after verification