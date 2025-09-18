SSC MTS And Havaldar Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

SSC MTS And Havaldar Admit Card 2025 | Canva

SSC MTS and Havaldar admit card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will shortly release the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025. Once issued, qualified and eligible applicants can download their official hall tickets for the SSC MTS, Havaldar from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The commission plans to fill 8021 posts through this recruitment campaign. Of them, 6810 are for multitasking staff and 1211 for Havaldars.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Candidates appearing for the SSC MTS and Havaldar Exam 2025 must carry their admit card along with a valid photo identity proof for verification. Acceptable documents include an Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport, or any other government-issued photo ID proof.

How to download the SSC MTS and Havaldar admit card 2025?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Admit Card" option.

Step 3: After this, click on the respective region that the aspirants have applied for.

Step 4: Now, click on the "Call letter for Paper 1 in respect of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025" link.

Step 5: Next, enter the roll number and solve the mathematical questions.

Step 6: Now, the SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SSC MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Languages used in the exam

The exam will contain objective-type multiple-choice questions in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC will hold the SSC MTS computer-based test from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The exam will be offered in two sessions on the same day, and aspirants must attend both.

Why is the SSC MTS exam conducted?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts the SSC MTS exam on an annual basis to recruit qualified individuals for different Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial positions in the Government of India's ministries, departments, and offices, such as Peon, Safaiwala, and Mali.