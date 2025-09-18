DUSU Elections 2025: 35% Turnout By Afternoon, Voting Continues In Evening Shift

DUSU Elections 2025 | X (@Delhiuniversit)

DUSU Elections 2025: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election is currently underway. The students' voting is being conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and evening. The initial shift was over at 1:00 pm, whereas the second shift, which would be conducted in the evening, had already started and lasted until 7:30 pm. As per the media reports, till now the voting percentage is recorded at 35% by 2:30 pm, and the second shift has gone live and continues to take in the votes.

It is estimated that 2.8 lakh students can vote in 52 colleges, and electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being distributed in almost 195 polling stations to make the process easier.

It is one of the most observed elections of DUSU in several years, particularly since this time third-year students are eligible to run for the office of a vice-president and joint secretary as per the new regulations provided by the National Education Policy (NEP).

Campuses are super-secure to have the electoral process without any hindrances. Polling operations are under strict monitoring, and both the students and the election authorities are under strict guidelines.

Currently, students are electing four central panel posts: President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, and the vote counting will take place on 19 September 2025.

Why are the DUSU Election 2025 important?

The DUSU elections usually set the tone for young politics in Delhi and beyond. With a record number of students eligible to vote and strong female aspirants competing after nearly two decades, this year's election is closely watched not only by the campus community but also by national political observers.

DUSU Election 2025: Celebratory procession restricted

The Delhi High Court has forbidden competitors and student organisations from holding win celebrations in the national capital once the results are revealed. It urged Delhi Police, DU authorities, and the administration to take all necessary precautions to avert untoward situations.

The Lyngdoh Committee's anti-defacement rules were strictly enforced by university officials, resulting in college and hostel walls free of posters and graffiti for the first time in years.