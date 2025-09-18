IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 13217 PO, Clerk Posts Closes Soon; Check Application Fees Here

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 | Canva

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will end the registration procedure for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 on September 21, 2025. Those who desire to submit applications for RRBs (CRP RRBs XIV) can apply on IBPS's official website, ibps.in.

Note: An applicant can apply for both the Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer positions. However, an applicant can only apply for one position in the officer's cadre, namely Officer Scale-I, Scale-II, or Scale III.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Officer Scale-I: Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 61,000

Officer Scale-II: Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 77,000

Officer Scale-III: Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000

Office Assistant (Multipurpose): Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 37,000

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Pre-Exam Training will be conducted in November 2025, with call letters available for download in November/December 2025. The preliminary test will take place in November/December, with the results revealed in December 2025 or January 2026. Call letters for the Mains examination will be sent in December/January, with the exam taking place in December or February.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit an application for the recruitment procedure, applicants should follow the processes outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025 registration link.

Step 3: After this, enter the registration details and then login to the account.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for Officer Scale

Click here to apply for Office Assistant

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The IBPS RRB PO application fee is ₹175 (including GST) for SC/ST/PwBD applicants and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for everyone else. The IBPS RRB SO application cost is ₹175 (including GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM applicants, and ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all others.