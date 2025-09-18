CISF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

CISF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025 |

CISF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued the hall tickets for the Constable/Tradesmen Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Those who qualify can download their admit cards from the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

How to download the CISF Tradesman PET/PST Admit Card 2025?

To view the hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Login tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download

CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 1161 openings. The post-wise breakup is as follows:

1. Cook: 493

2. Cobbler: 9

3. Tailor: 23

4. Barber: 199

5. Washer-man: 262

6. Sweeper: 152

7. Painter: 2

8. Carpenter: 9

9. Electrician: 4

10. Mali: 4

11. Welder: 1

12. Charge Mech.: 1

13. MP Attendant: 2

14. Total: 1161

CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age limit: Ages 18 to 23 as of August 1, 2025. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants.

Educational qualification: Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board for skilled crafts (e.g., barber, boot maker/cobbler, tailor, cook, carpenter, mali, painter, charge mechanic, washer man, welder, electrician, and motor pump attendant). Personnel who have received training from the Industrial Training Institute will be preferred. Matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board for unskilled trades on or before the closing date of receipt of the online Application Form (i.e. Sweeper).

Read the official notice here

CISF Tradesman Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the UR, EWS, and OBC categories must pay Rs 100 for their application forms. SC/ST/ESM applicants are exempted from paying the application fee.