RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 25 Regular Non-Teaching Posts Underway; Details Here

RGIPT Recruitment 2025 | rgiptnt.samarth.edu.in

RGIPT Recruitment 2025: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) has published openings for a variety of regular non-teaching roles. The online application window is open till September 30, 2025 (11:55 p.m.) on RGIPT's official website, rgiptnt.samarth.edu.in.

The positions are open at its three campuses: Jais (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The posting listed jobs ranging from entry-level to senior administrative positions. Key positions include:

1. Registrar and Finance Officer (Level-14)

2. Deputy Registrar (Level-12)

3. Medical Officer (Level-11)

4. Assistant Registrar (Level-10)

5. Superintendent and Technical Superintendent (Level-06)

6. Assistant and Technician (Level-03), and among others.

RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Educational qualification: The qualifications for each position vary. Senior administrative positions typically demand a Master's degree with at least 55% marks and extensive experience in a university or government setting. Relevant engineering or science qualifications, as well as practical experience in fields such as computer science, electronics, mechanical engineering, robotics, and fire and safety, are required for technical roles.

Read the official notice here

2. Age limit: The maximum age varies by position. Registrar/Finance Officer - 57 years, Deputy Registrar - 50 years, Superintendent/Technical Superintendent - 35 years, and Assistant/Technician - 30 years.

RGIPT Recruitment 2025: General instructions

The important guidelines for the candidates are:

1. Aspirants are encouraged to apply early to prevent the last-minute rush.

2. All applications must be submitted online; paper forms will not be accepted.

3. Those chosen may be transferred across campuses as needed.

4. Reservation regulations for the SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PWD groups apply.

RGIPT Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Depending on the position, candidates may be required to take a written test, a computer test, or an interview. There may be negative marking in written exams. Applicants who are currently engaged in government or public sector organisations must present a No Objection Certificate.