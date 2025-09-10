 SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy List Out; 8,021 Posts Across Govt Departments; Check Details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional vacancy list for SSC MTS 2025, announcing 8,021 posts across central government departments. Of these, 6,810 are for MTS (Non-Technical) and 1,211 for Havaldar roles in CBIC and CBN. The vacancies include category-wise and special reservations, with applications expected to begin soon at ssc.gov.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy List | Official Notification

SSC MTS 2025 Vacancy List: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come out with the provisional vacancy list of SSC MTS 2025, notifying 8,021 vacancies in various central government departments and ministries. The aspirants may view the official notice on ssc.gov.in.

Vacancy Distribution

Of the total posts, 6,078 posts are for MTS (Non-Technical) between the age group of 18–25 years and 732 posts are reserved with MTS in the age group of 18–27 years. Also, 1,211 posts are for Havaldar Cadre in CBIC and CBN.

Category-Wise Breakdown

The Unreserved (UR) segment is in the lead with 3,713 vacancies, followed by OBC with 1,994 vacancies. Other reservations consist of EWS (817), SC (870), and ST (627), providing equal representation.

Special Reservations

SSC has reserved 89 posts for OH and HH applicants, 64 for VH, and 71 for Other PwD, while 738 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) as per government norms.

The recruitment process is designed to increase the non-technical staff of the central government, with applications likely to commence soon on the official portal of SSC.

