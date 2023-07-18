SSC MTS 2023 Registration To End Soon; Apply Before Last Date

SSC MTS 2023 Registration To End Soon | ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online registration period for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 in a few days, on July 21. Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment campaign must do so at ssc.nic.in.

In a recent notification, the commission requested applicants to submit their forms well in advance of the deadline since under no circumstances will this window's deadline be extended.

“It is hereby reiterated in the interest of the candidates that aspiring candidates for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 21.07.2023 and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/inability or failure to login to the website on account of heavy traffic on the servers during the closing days. Candidates are further cautioned that no extension of last date for submission of the applications shall be granted under any circumstances”, the commission said.

After the registration window is closed, candidates can edit their applications from July 26 to July 28.

The computer-based exam will be held in September.SSC MTS 2023 is being held to for a total of 3,954 vacancies.

