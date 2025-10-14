 IIM Lucknow Concludes Summer Placements 2025 With Rs 3.95 Lakh Highest Stipend And 580+ Offers
IIM Lucknow has concluded its 2025 summer placement drive with over 580 offers for PGP and ABM students. The highest domestic stipend touched ₹3.95 lakh per month, while the average stipend stood at ₹1.67 lakh, with top recruiters like McKinsey, BCG, Amazon, and Google participating.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
IIM Lucknow’s 2025 Summer Placements Soar with Record Stipends and 580+ Offers | Image: X/@IIML

IIM Lucknow Summer Placements 2025-27: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow concluded its summer placement session 2025 for the 41st batch of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and the 22nd batch of Agribusiness Management (ABM), securing over 580 offers for students and witnessing strong recruitment activity with competitive stipend packages.

Stipend Highlights

According to the IIM Lucknow, this year, the highest domestic stipend offered was Rs 3.95 lakh per month, while the highest international stipend stood at Rs 2.5 lakh per month. The average stipend for the batch was Rs 1.67 lakh, with a median of Rs 1.72 lakh. The top 50% of the batch secured an average stipend of Rs 2.18 lakh per month, showing a positive trend in compensation levels.

Diverse Opportunities Across Domains

Internship offers were extended to students in areas ranging from consulting, finance, marketing, and product management through operations, retail, and e-commerce. The combination of new graduates (187) and professionals with existing experience (345) enabled businesses to access a broad array of skills, ensuring placements within diverse sectors.

Role of Top Recruiters

The placement season witnessed active participation by major recruiters like McKinsey & Company, BCG, Bain & Company, Accenture, HUL, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Google, and P&G. New entrants as first-time recruiters were Barclays, D.E. Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Mondelez, Nestle, and Wells Fargo. A fresh entry was the Adani Group, providing selected interns with tuition waivers as well as respectable stipends.

Summer placements are a testament to IIM Lucknow's focus on strong industry collaboration and student preparation for meaningful careers. The varied opportunities and competitive pay signal optimism for the 2025–27 batch.

Student Achievements Beyond Placements

Previously, on October 13, PGPSM students S. Sharan, Ragul V, and Aditya Sable won the 1st spot in the Grand Finale of Lakshya, the first-ever case competition of SMILE at The Red Brick Summit (TRBS) 2025, reflecting the academic and co-curricular brilliance of the batch.

