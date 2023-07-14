 SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts Answer Key OUT At ssc.nic.in
HomeEducationSSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts Answer Key OUT At ssc.nic.in

SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts Answer Key OUT At ssc.nic.in

Along with Phase XI Selection Post answer keys, SSC has also published candidates' response sheets which can be downloaded after logging in with registration ID and password.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published tentative answer keys of the “Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts and Selection Posts/Ladakh/2023” examination which can be downloaded from its official website, ssc.nic.in.

Here's the direct link to check answer key

The exam for various categories of posts of 3 levels: Matriculation, Higher Secondary (10+2) and Graduation & above was held from June 27 to June 30, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Read Also
SSC CGL 2023: Tier 1 Exam Starts Today Onwards; Link To Download Admit Card
article-image

Representations or challenges to these tentative answer keys, if any, can be submitted till 6 pm on July 16, 2023, the commission said.

"Representations received after 6.00 PM on 16.07.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances," said SSC in the notification.

Check notification here

Candidates may take a print-out of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

SSC Phase XI 2023

SSC Phase XI 2023 | ssc

