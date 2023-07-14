SSC CGL 2023: Tier 1 Exam Starts Today Onwards; Link To Download Admit Card

SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Exam Admit card out | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 exam today, July 14th 2023. Candidates who will be appearing for the SSC CGL Tier I exam can download their admit cards from the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC CGL 2023 (Tier 1) exam is scheduled from 14th July to 27th July 2023.

Exam Pattern

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held in an online mode. The question paper will include 100 questions for a total of 200 marks. There will be four sections: general intelligence and reasoning, quantitative aptitude, English language, and general awareness. According to the SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 exam pattern, there will be a negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer. The time allotted for the Tier 1 exam is one hour. The candidates will be awarded two marks for every right answer.

Candidates need to carry an original photo identity card that has the same date of birth as it is printed on the entry certificate for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Click on the “Admit card” tab.

Now, click on the respective regional website link.

The regional website will open, click on the SSC CGL admit card 2023 link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the agree button and then click on the download Admit Card tab.

The SSC CGL admit card Tier 1 2023 will be displayed, save and take a printout.