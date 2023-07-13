SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 OUT For DV/DME at crpfonline.com

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Admit Card 2022 | Representative image, SSC

SSC CAPF GD Constable Admit Card 2022 has been released yesterday, July 12. The admit card has been released for DV/DME stage on the official site of CRPF at crpfonline.com by the Staff Selection Commission.

The detailed medical examination (DME) of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination, 2022 will be conducted from July 17 to August 10, 2023. The qualified or shortlisted candidates can download the admit card from July 10, 2023 onwards, as per the official notice.

A total of 146292 candidates are shortlisted for the Document Verification/ Detailed Medical Examination. A total of 14444 female and 131848 male candidates have qualified in PET/ PST.

All candidates are also directed to bring printed copy of E-Admit card at the time of DV/DME. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without Admit Card.

