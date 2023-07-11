 SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Admit card OUT; Download From Regional Websites
The hall tickets for SSC CGL Tier-I exam 2023 is available for the Eastern, Southern, North Eastern, Western, Central, and North Western regions.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 08:09 AM IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Admit card | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023. Those candidates who had applied for the SSC CGL Tier- I exam can download the admit card from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam within the respective regions can download their admit cards from the official regional website of SSC. 

Below is the direct link to download Admit card for various Regions

Direct link to download admit card for Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download admit card for Central Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region

SSC CGL Tier I 2023 Exam Date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL tier 1 examination will be held from July 14 to July 27, 2023.

The hall tickets for SSC CGL Tier-I exam 2023 is available for the Eastern, Southern, North Eastern, Western, Central, and North Western regions.

Earlier, the admit cards for Madhya Pradesh Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, and Central Region were already released by the commission.

Steps to download SSC CGL Tier- I 2023 admit cards

  • Go to SSC regional websites

  • On the home page, click on the admit card link

  • Key in your login details

  • Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

