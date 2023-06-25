 SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application Status For KA, KL Region OUT; Check Exam Dates Here
SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application Status For KA, KL Region OUT; Check Exam Dates Here

Candidates can check the status of their application status by entering registration number and date of birth (DoB). The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held between July 14 and July 27.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 2023 Application Status | Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the application status for the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 2023 in certain states. Candidates belonging to Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep states can check the application status of their SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2023 from the official website of the SSC KKR region at https://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/.

Candidates can check the status of their application status by entering registration number and date of birth (DoB)

Exam Dates for SSC CGL 2023

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will be held between July 14 and July 27.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 is scheduled to be released soon by the Commission. The admission card will be available on the official website once it is released.

Here is the Direct Link

This Application Status Link is only for the candidates who have opted for examination centres in Lakshadweep, Karnataka & Kerala.

Steps to Check the SSC CGL 2023 Application Status

  • Go to the official website of the SSC KKR region.

  • Then, on the homepage, navigate to the SSC CGL section.

  • Locate and click on the application status link.

  • Fill in the necessary information, such as your registration number and date of birth.

  • Check the application status by clicking the “Check Status" button.

