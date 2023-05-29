SSC CGL tier 2 answer key out at ssc.nic.in; steps to check & direct link

SSC CGL exam 2022 Answer Key Out | SSC

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2, 2022 exam today on May 29.

The answer key can be accessed on the official website of the SSC - ssc.nic.in This release follows the declaration of the final result of the CGL Examination, 2022 on May 13, 2023.

The final answer key, prepared by a committee of experts, serves as the authoritative reference for the correct answers to the questions. Candidates have the opportunity to obtain their respective Final Answer Keys and Question Papers by utilizing the provided link. This facility will be available until June 12, 2023.

Direct link to check and download SSC CGL Final Answer Key 2023

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam was conducted from March 2 to March 7, 2023.

Additionally, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been uploaded on the SSC website.

Individuals can check their marks by logging in with their Registered ID and Password on the Commission's website. It is important to note that this facility will also be accessible until June 12, 2023, after which the link will be deactivated.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier 2 final answer key 2022

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

click on tab, CGL Tier 2 exam 2022.

Click on the link for the final answer key.

Now log in using your Registered ID and Password.

Submit the information.

View and download your Final Answer Key along with the Question Paper(s).