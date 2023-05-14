SSC CGL 2022 final results released at ssc.nic.in, 36001 candidates selected

SSC CGL exam 2022 final list out | SSC

New Delhi: The Selection Staff Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CGL 2022 final result on May 13, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared in the Tier-II examination can check their result on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC declared the CGL Tier-I result on February 09, 2023.

The qualified candidates then appeared in the Tier-II examination which was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode from March 02 to March 07, 2023.

A total of 36,001 candidates have been provisionally selected for various departments on merit-cum-preference submitted by them online.

Their appointment is subject to qualifying in document verification by user departments, the commission said.

Direct links for SSC CGL 2022 final list

SSC CGL 2022 Final Result: Asst Audit Officer/ Asst Accounts Officer

SSC CGL 2022 Final Result: Junior Statistical Officer - JSO

SSC CGL 2022 Final Result: Other Posts (except JSO/ AAO)

After the declaration of the final result, further process of Document Verification (DV) and appointment formalities will be conducted by the Allocated Department for the shortlisted candidates.

Steps to check SSC CGL Result 2022: