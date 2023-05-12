SSC CPO 2022 answer key out at ssc.nic.in; Delhi Police, CAPF SI candidates can check

SSC CPO answer key out 2023 released on ssc.nic.in | Representational Pic

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and candidates’ response sheet for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Paper II Examination, 2022.

The answer key and response sheet can be downloaded from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in by logging in with the examination roll number and password.

SSC notification reads, "Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.05.2023 (04:00 PM) to 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC has allowed candidates to raise objections regarding the provisional answer key for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Paper II Examination, 2022, until May 13 at 4:00 PM.

For each challenge, applicants will need to pay a fee of Rs 100. The Commission has emphasized that objections submitted after the specified date and time will not be considered. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Central Police Organisation (CPO) 2022 exam on May 2.

SSC CPO 2023 ANSWER KEY: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Sub-Inspector, CAPF answer key link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the log in detail and click on submit.

Step 4: The SSC CPO Answer Key 2023 will appear on your laptop, computer or phone.

Step 5: Check and download the tentative answer key.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future reference.