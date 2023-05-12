SSC CHSL 2021 final marks out at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CHSL 2021 final marks out | SSC official

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 final marks on the official website. Candidates download the final marks from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their marks till May 26.

The Commission announced the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 final results on April 27, 2023.

“The final Marks of candidates of the said examination have now been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 12.05.2023. The candidates may check their marks from 12.05.2023 to 26.05.2023 on the website of the Commission by using their Registered Login ID and Password”, reads the official website.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Final Marks 2021

Steps to check SSC CHSL Final Marks 2021:

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Key in your registration number and password

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.