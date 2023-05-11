SSC CGL 2022: Revised list of total vacancies out at ssc.nic.in, direct link to download pdf

SSC CGL exam 2023 | SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC CGL (SSC CGL) 2022 revised final vacancies list.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL 2022 vacancies list from the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the revised SSC CGL 2022 vacancies list SSC will fill up 36001 posts for various departments. Which are distributed as:

For Unreserved category: 15408

Scheduled caste (SC): 5571

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 2888

Other Backward Castes (OBC): 8336

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category: 3798

The number of posts has been reduced from the last vacancies list released on April 27.

Direct link to download the official pdf here

In the previous vacancies list this recruitment exam would fill 36,012 vacancies for selected candidates, in addition to 2,940 ESM, 451 OH, 424 HH, 277 VH and 263 others PwD vacancies in various central government departments.

The commission conducted SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam from December 1 to 12, 2022 and tier 2 from March 2 to 7 in computer based mode.

Tier 1 exam results were announced on February 2.

The Tier II results is expected to be announced soon.

The SSC CGL 2023 application process has been closed recently. The last date to apply for the SSC CGL 2023 exam was May 5, 2023. Today, 11 May 2023, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the SSC CGL 2023 Application Correction Window 2023.