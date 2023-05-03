SSC CGL 2023: Application process closes today at ssc.nic.in, apply soon

SSC CGL exam 2023 | SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will today close the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2023 .

Interested and eligible candidates who have not filled the form yet can submit their forms by today at the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL 2023 vacancies:

This year, there are 7,500 tentative vacancies for SSC CGL.

correction window for SSC CGL 2023

The application form correction window will remain active from May 7 to 8 (11 pm). Tier 1 of SSC CGL 2023 is tentatively scheduled for July. The exact date will be announced later.

SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 dates:

Registration started on April 3 and will close on May 3 at 11 PM.

The last date to submit online fee and generate offline challan is on May 4, 2023 till 11 PM .

Candidates will be able to edit their SSCC CGL 2023 application forms from May 7 to 8.

Eligibility criteria for SSC CGL 2023:

Candidates must have a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

The minimum age limit for SSC CGL 2023 is 18 years and maximum age limit varies from 27-30-32 years as on August 1, 2023.

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Recruitment 2023

Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

On homepage, click on the Candidate Login

Get yourself registered to generate login credentials

Then fill up the form and upload the necessary documents

Pay the application fee, cross-check the details and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the same.