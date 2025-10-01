 SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended Till October 15; Here's How To Apply
The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the last date of registration for the Manager (Credit Analyst) position. Candidates can apply til October 15, 2025, on the official website sbi.bank.in

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: The registration deadline for the Manager (Credit Analyst) position has been postponed by the State Bank of India (SBI). Applicants can submit applications for the positions via the official website of SBI at sbi.bank.in until October 15, 2025. Previously, the application deadline was October 2, 2025.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 63 openings, with 58 regular vacancies and 5 backlog vacancies.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Pay scale

The Middle Management Grade Scale – III position carries a probation period of six months with a pay scale of Rs. 85,920-2,680/5-99,320-2,980/2-105,280.

During this period, the official will be qualified for Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), Provident Fund, Contributory Pension Fund (NPS), Leave Fare Concession (LFC), medical facilities, and other perks as per the rules in force from time to time.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Manager registration 2025 link

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then log in by using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form after reviewing it carefully.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: Applicants must have a graduate degree from a government-recognised university and an MBA (Finance)/PGDBA/PGDBM/MMS (Finance)/CA/CFA/ICWA. They need a minimum of 3 years post-qualification experience in corporate/high-value credit in banks or financial institutions. Experience must include appraisal and assessment of credit proposals for medium/large corporates.

Specific Skills: Candidates should have skills in balance sheet analysis, credit appraisal, and credit monitoring.

Read the official notification for the detailed educational qualification

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 25 and 35 as of August 31, 2025.

SBI Manager Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the General/EWS/OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs 750, whilst SC/ST/PwBD applicants are exempt from fees and intimation charges.

