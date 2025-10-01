GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Preliminary Exam Schedule Out; Check Exam Pattern Here

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the exam timetable for Medical Officer vacancies in 2025. According to the modified notification, the preliminary exam will take place on December 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Previously, the exam was slated for October 12, 2025.

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting effort intends to fill 100 MO posts. The category-wise breakup is:

1. General: 12

2. Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10

3. Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC): 51

4. Scheduled Caste (SC): 12

5. Scheduled Tribe (ST): 15

Note: The pay scale for the position is set under the Pay Matrix, Level-9, with a salary ranging from Rs. 53,100 to Rs. 1,67,800.

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: How to download the exam schedule 2025?

To access the timetable, applicants can follow the steps mentioned below:

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The preliminary examination will consist of a paper on the concerned subject carrying 200 marks, with a duration of 180 minutes.

According to the Commission’s instructions, the number of candidates called for the interview will depend on the number of available posts. For one post, six candidates will be invited; for two posts, eight candidates; for three posts, ten candidates; and for four or more posts, three times the number of advertised posts will be shortlisted for the interview.

As per the Commission’s provisions, candidates securing less than 25% marks in the Preliminary Test will not be eligible for the interview. For SC and ST category candidates, the minimum qualifying mark is 20%.

GPSC MO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Aspirants will be shortlisted based on the preliminary exam (objective) and the interview phase.