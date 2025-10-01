Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas With Over ₹5,862 Crore Outlay To Facilitate Educational Needs Of Central Govt Employees' Wards | IANS

New Delhi: To facilitate the educational needs of the wards of Central government employees, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil sector across the country with an outlay of more than Rs 5,862 crore, spread over a period of nine years from 2026-27.

Details

This includes the capital expenditure component of Rs 2,585.52 crore (approximately) and operational expenditure of Rs 3,277.03 crore (approximately).

A gift of world-class education!



Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved opening of 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas in underserved areas, including in Telangana, Bihar, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Jammu & Kashmir. Covering 17 States and UTs, these 57 new KVs will expand… pic.twitter.com/FGUfStsZ1O — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 1, 2025

Among these 57 KVs, 20 are proposed to be opened in districts where no KV presently exists, despite a significant number of Central government employees.

Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in Aspirational districts, 4 KVs in left-wing extremism (LWE) districts and 5 KVs in NER/hilly areas.

Together with the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs, the instant proposal responds to the high demand for KVs while balancing pan-India expansion.

The CCEA approved seven KVs sponsored by the Home Affairs and the remaining 50 by state/UT authorities.

With an investment of Rs. 5,863 crores, A total of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be established across 17 States and Union Territories, expanding access to quality education across the country



20 Kendriya Vidyalayas will be located in districts that currently have no Kendriya… pic.twitter.com/IsDITt6Y5b — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 1, 2025

The administrative structure for implementing the project will require the creation of posts at par with the norms for running a full-fledged KV with a capacity of approximately 1,520 students. Hence, 86,640 students would benefit, according to the CCEA.

A full-fledged KV (from Balvatika to Class 12) provides employment to 81 people, and accordingly, with the approval of 57 new KVs, a total of 4,617 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created.

Construction and allied activities associated with the augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

#CabinetDecision: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) across 17 States/UTs to meet the educational needs of wards of Central Government employees. A… pic.twitter.com/KRl8ndqHcq — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) October 1, 2025

The government approved the scheme of KVs in November 1962 to provide educational facilities of uniform standard throughout the country to cater to the educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of the Central government, including Defence and Paramilitary forces. Consequently, the "Central Schools Organisation" was started as a unit of the Ministry of Education of the Central government.

As on date, there are 1,288 functional KVs, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran. The total enrolment of students is about 13.62 lakh (as on June 30).

