 SSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here

SSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here

Candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card for SSC MTS 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
SSC MTS 2022 admit card out | Representative image, SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS 2022 admit card today at the official site of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card for SSC MTS 2023.

Exam Date for SSC MTS 2022

According to the schedule, the SSC Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in the computer-based (CBT) mode in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

The exam will be held in two sessions including session 1 and session 2. Candidates have to attempt both sessions.

Read Also
Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan
article-image

Staff Selection Commission to fill 10880 vacancies for MTS and 529 for havildar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation.

The registration process was started on January 17, 2023 and ended on February 17, 2023.

Direct link to download SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card for SSC KKR 

Steps to download SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card:

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

  • Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

  • Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

  • Check the admit card and download the page.

  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi govt to take strict actions against private schools for forcing to buy from specific vendors

Delhi govt to take strict actions against private schools for forcing to buy from specific vendors

Jammu and Kashmir admin warns against forcing students to buy books, uniforms from specific shops

Jammu and Kashmir admin warns against forcing students to buy books, uniforms from specific shops

SSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here

SSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here

NIT Srinagar's students develop Jammu and Kashmir's first racing model 'Go Kart'

NIT Srinagar's students develop Jammu and Kashmir's first racing model 'Go Kart'

Delhi: Centre releases draft of new National Curriculum Framework for schools

Delhi: Centre releases draft of new National Curriculum Framework for schools