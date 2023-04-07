SSC MTS 2022 admit card out at ssckkr.kar.nic.in; Direct link here

SSC MTS 2022 admit card out | Representative image, SSC

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS 2022 admit card today at the official site of SSC KKR at ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download the admit card for SSC MTS 2023.

Exam Date for SSC MTS 2022

According to the schedule, the SSC Multi-Tasking(Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam will be conducted on May 2, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in the computer-based (CBT) mode in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

The exam will be held in two sessions including session 1 and session 2. Candidates have to attempt both sessions.

Staff Selection Commission to fill 10880 vacancies for MTS and 529 for havildar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation.

The registration process was started on January 17, 2023 and ended on February 17, 2023.

Steps to download SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card:

Visit the official site of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC MTS 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.