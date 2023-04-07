Twitter trends over SSC CGL age reckoning issue; aspirants demanding change from 1st Aug to 1st Jan

SSC CGL 2023 application process commenced at ssc.nic.in | Official

New Delhi: SSC has released the notification for SSC CGL 2023 exam on 3rd April 2023. After the notification is out, many users on the microblogging site are demanding to change the age cutoff date for SSC CGL 2023 from 1st Aug to 1st Jan. #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN is trending on twitter by the SSC aspirants and others who supports them.

In the notification, the age limit for SSC CGL 2023 is between 18 and 32, and further it says, the age limit will be counted for SSC CGL 2023 exam as on 1st August 2023. Due to this given date for counting age, SSC aspirants whose age is on the verge of crossing the age limit are upset.

The reason being usually, SSC counts the 1st of January of the year as the limit for age eligibility. In this case, a lot of candidates find themselves ineligible, or losing one attempt. This has proven especially detrimental to those having SSC CGL 2023 as their last attempt at cracking the exam.

Many twitter users have urged SSC to change the age reckoning date. Here are few of them.

For many years SSC was giving age reckoning as 1st January.The surprise change to 1-Aug-2023 will cause lakhs of students lose last chance. We request SSC to change it to 1-Jan-2023 immediately for SSC CGL 2023 aspirant.#SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN@DoPTGoI — RaMo (@RaMoSirOfficial) April 7, 2023

change the age reckoning date for SSC CGL 2023 from 1st Aug to 1st Jan 2023 #SSC_CGL_AGE_RECKONING_1_JAN — Abhinay Maths (@abhinaymaths) April 7, 2023

I urge the government to change the age reckoning date for SSC CGL 2023 from 1st Aug to 1st Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/5bSmW6BMUZ — Awadh Ojha Sir ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@AwadhOjhaSir) April 7, 2023

According to the Office Memorandum 1988 of DOPT, (Department of Personnel Training) the year in divided into two halves. One from Jan-June and second one from July-December. The half of the year within which the Mains exam is conducted should also have the Age Limit date.

However, SSC has set the age limit date as the 1st of Jan before, even though the Mains was in the second half. This too before covid.

Staff Selection Commission has already started the registration process for SSC CGL 2023. The registration process was started on April 3 and will end on May 3, 2023. The last date for payment through challan is till May 5, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same at ssc.nic.in.